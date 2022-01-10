TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $29,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Roku by 125.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Roku by 72.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $180.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.61 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.39.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.