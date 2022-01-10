TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $38,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.02.

NYSE SNOW opened at $299.68 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

