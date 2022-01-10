TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.15.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

