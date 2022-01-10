Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTM. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TTM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

