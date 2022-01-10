Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811,848 shares in the company, valued at C$7,507,634.16.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.46.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

