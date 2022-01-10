Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.25

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 1078643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

