TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 97,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,288 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.