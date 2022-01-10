TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.
NYSE TAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. 97,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $90.96.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
