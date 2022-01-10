T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.73.

TMUS opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

