Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,067. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 452.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

