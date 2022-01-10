Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,393 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

