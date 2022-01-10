Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,941 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

