Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,503 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 128,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,146 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $279.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.67 and a 200-day moving average of $263.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $209.63 and a 1-year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

