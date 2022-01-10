Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $390.47 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

