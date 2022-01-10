Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.