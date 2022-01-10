Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of UGI worth $35,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.83 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

