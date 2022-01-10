Swiss National Bank Sells 29,500 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of DISH Network worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.