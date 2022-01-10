Swiss National Bank Sells 22,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Campbell Soup worth $32,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 447,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

