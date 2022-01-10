Swiss National Bank Sells 14,900 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Athene worth $36,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Athene by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 42.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Athene by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Athene by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 95.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,175 shares of company stock worth $659,660. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

