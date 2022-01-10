Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,877 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

