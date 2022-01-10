Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Sensata Technologies worth $34,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after buying an additional 254,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.61. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

