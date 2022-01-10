Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Danske upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

