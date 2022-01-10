SVB Leerink Comments on Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock worth $530,003 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.