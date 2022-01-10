SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $733.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $412.23 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.