Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $213,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

