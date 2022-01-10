Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $350.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

