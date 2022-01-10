Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $44.08 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

