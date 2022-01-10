Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

