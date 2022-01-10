Sun (New) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $202.83 million and $166.29 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.