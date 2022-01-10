Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF remained flat at $$17.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.