Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $161.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

