Summit Global Investments Takes $249,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

