Summit Global Investments Makes New $306,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

