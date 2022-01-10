Summit Global Investments Invests $150,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

