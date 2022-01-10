Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 631 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:WST opened at $390.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.44 and a 200-day moving average of $423.45. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

