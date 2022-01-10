Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $362.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

