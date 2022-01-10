STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get STV Group alerts:

STVG stock opened at GBX 338.60 ($4.56) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £158.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.84. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.45.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.