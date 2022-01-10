Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.11 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $9.11 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

