StoneMor (NYSE:STON) versus Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Head to Head Comparison

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneMor and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A Boyd Group Services 0 5 3 1 2.56

Boyd Group Services has a consensus target price of $252.78, suggesting a potential upside of 63.78%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than StoneMor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneMor and Boyd Group Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $279.54 million 1.01 -$8.36 million ($0.43) -5.58 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneMor.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -15.84% N/A -1.19% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of StoneMor shares are held by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats StoneMor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc. owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services. The Funeral Home Operations segment comprises of funeral home merchandise, which includes caskets and other funeral related items and service revenues, which include services such as family consultation, the removal of and preparation of remains and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. The company was founded on April 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive. The was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

