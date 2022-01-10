STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

STM stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

