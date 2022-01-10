stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07324338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,847.20 or 0.99726305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003074 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

