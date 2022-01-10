Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.74. 53,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.32 and a 200 day moving average of $245.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

