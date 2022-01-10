Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 88,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.84. 9,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,016. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

