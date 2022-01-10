Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 702 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,082. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

