Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

