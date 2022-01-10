STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.97 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

