Step Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.07502944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.70 or 1.00265036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

