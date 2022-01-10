Step Finance Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $937,761.21 and $3.34 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

