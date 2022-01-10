Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stake Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stem were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,694,724.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NYSE:STEM opened at $15.83 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

