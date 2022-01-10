Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

STLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

STLA stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 93,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

