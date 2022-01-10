State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

